/More humiliation for Pakistan as IAF's bid for maintenance of 36 Rafale exposes jet loss claim

During the Operation Sindoor when Indian Air Force decimated 11 airbases of Pakistan, Islamabad claimed that it downed multiple Rafale fighter jets. However, the IAF had rejected claims of any loss. Now, a fresh tender from the IAF for the maintenance and logistical support for the entire fleet of 36 Rafale jets has yet again exposed Pakistan's claim. Earlier, Indian Air Force flew the Rafale jets during Independence Day parade to debunk the Pakistan's lies.
The Request for Proposal (RFP) issued in June confirms that all 36 Rafale fighter jets acquired under India's 2016 deal with France remain in active service. The tender seeks short-term maintenance and logistics support for the entire fleet over a five-month period, with an estimated 2,250 flying hours to ensure uninterrupted operations until a long-term contract is finalised later this year.
By covering all 36 aircraft, the RFP leaves little room for speculation. Had any Rafales been lost in combat, the fleet size reflected in the tender would likely have changed. Defence officials say the proposal reinforces India's position that no Rafale was shot down during the retaliatory strikes launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pakistan had attempted to bolster its narrative through official pronouncements and designed social media campaigns, insisting that its forces had shot down multiple Rafales. Yet India has consistently dismissed these stories as deliberate disinformation.
In fact, several aircraft that Pakistani accounts had triumphantly declared “destroyed” were subsequently seen flying operational sorties, further eroding the credibility of those claims.
The Rafale squadron was central to Operation Sindoor, executing precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory and performing exactly as intended, according to defence sources.
The latest procurement move not only underscores the fleet’s intact strength but also coincides with India’s broader ambitions under the Multi Role Fighter Aircraft programme, which envisions the acquisition of 114 additional Rafales. Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have already highlighted the importance of co-development and “Make in India” principles in this expansion.
Taken together, the fresh RFP and ongoing negotiations deliver a decisive rebuttal to Pakistan’s assertions, reaffirming both the operational readiness and the full complement of India’s Rafale force. (With IANS inputs)
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