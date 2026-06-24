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More humiliation for Pakistan as IAF's bid for maintenance of 36 Rafale exposes jet loss claim

The Request for Proposal (RFP) issued in June confirms that all 36 Rafale fighter jets acquired under India's 2016 deal with France remain in active service. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
More humiliation for Pakistan as IAF's bid for maintenance of 36 Rafale exposes jet loss claim
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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