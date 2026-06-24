/More humiliation for Pakistan as IAF's bid for maintenance of 36 Rafale exposes jet loss claim

During the Operation Sindoor when Indian Air Force decimated 11 airbases of Pakistan, Islamabad claimed that it downed multiple Rafale fighter jets. However, the IAF had rejected claims of any loss. Now, a fresh tender from the IAF for the maintenance and logistical support for the entire fleet of 36 Rafale jets has yet again exposed Pakistan's claim. Earlier, Indian Air Force flew the Rafale jets during Independence Day parade to debunk the Pakistan's lies.