More people died of COVID-19 under 50 than any other age group, finds AIIMS study

New Delhi: An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi study has suggested that more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 under 50 than any other age group.

The study published in the 'Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine' is authored by AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Chief of the AIIMS trauma centre Dr Rajesh Malthotra, among others.

The study covered deceased adult patients who were admitted between April 4 and July 24, 2020.

It aimed to describe the clinic epidemiological feature and the causes of mortality of patients admitted in dedicated COVID-19 centres in India.

ALSO READ | Mixing two COVID-19 vaccines could help fight new variants, need more data: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

During the study period, a total of 654 adult patients were admitted to the ICU, of which, 247 died. A mortality per cent of 37.7 per cent was recorded (247 out of 654) and adult patients were further divided into age groups of 18 to 50, 51 to 65 and above 65, to compare their clinical characteristics and outcomes.

The study showed that 42.1 per cent were between 18-50, 34.8 per cent were in 51-65 and 23.1 per cent were in 65+ age group.

The most common comorbidities were hypertension, diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease along with the most common presenting features being fever cough and shortness of breath.

Data of all the patients who died in the ICU were collected from their electronic medic report, patients daily progress chart as well as nursing notes.

In different studies, the ICU mortality among COVID-19 patients varies between 8 to 66.7 per cent, while in this study, the hospital mortality was 18.2 per cent and the ICU mortality was 36.1 per cent.

46 Pediatric were also admitted during this period, of which, six died due to coronavirus and the ICU mortality among the Pediatric group was recorded at 13 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Children unlikely to get hit by COVID-19 third wave: WHO-AIIMS Study reveals