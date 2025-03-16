PM Modi Podcast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday opened up on his bond with United States President Donald Trump and hailed him for his “courage” in making decisions for his country. He also spoke on Trump’s return as US President and said that he is more prepared this time.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Modi said that he shares a bond of mutual trust with US President Donald Trump and they connect well because they believe in putting their respective national interests above everything else.

While lauding the US President for his “courage,” the Prime Minister said that the same was on display when he was shot at by a gunman on the election campaign trail last year. PM Modi also said that President Trump appeared far more prepared than before in his second term. "He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals," Modi said on Trump's second term as President.

He also threw light on his recent visit to Washington saying that he had the chance to meet members of Trump's team during his recent visit to the US. "I truly believe he has put together a strong, capable group. And with such a strong team, I feel they are fully capable of implementing President Trump's vision," Modi said.

PM Modi Recalls ‘Howdy Modi’ Event

During the podcast, the Prime Minister recalled the 'Howdy Modi' community event at the packed NRG Stadium in Houston in September 2019 and how Trump listened to his speech by sitting among the audience. "Now, that's his humility. The President of the United States sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage, that was a remarkable gesture on his part," Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled how the US security detail went into a tizzy when he casually asked Trump to take a round of the packed stadium to greet the audience and he had agreed without hesitation. "His entire security detail was thrown off guard, but for me that moment was truly touching. It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but also he trusted me and my lead in that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd," he said.

"It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us that I truly witnessed on that day. And the way I saw President Trump that day walking into a crowd of thousands without even asking security, it was truly amazing," the prime minister said. Modi said he saw the same resilient and determined Trump when he was shot at during the US election campaign.

"Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation. This showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first ' India first," the prime minister said. "I stand for India first and that's why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate," Modi said.

The Primesaid politicians across the world get so much media coverage that people mostly perceive them through its lens. "People rarely get the chance to truly meet or personally know one another and perhaps third-party intervention is the real cause of tensions," Modi said.