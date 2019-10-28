More than 15 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

More than 15 people got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday. The injured have been referred to Srinagar and security forces have launched search operation in the area.

The grenade blast took place near Hotel Plaza at 4:15 pm. It is learnt that three people have sustained serious injuries, while the rest are in stable condition. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)