close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

More than 15 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

The injured have been referred to Srinagar and security forces have launched search operation in the area.

More than 15 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore

More than 15 people got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday. The injured have been referred to Srinagar and security forces have launched search operation in the area.

The grenade blast took place near Hotel Plaza at 4:15 pm. It is learnt that three people have sustained serious injuries, while the rest are in stable condition. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSoporegrenade attack
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi dials Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami as operations to rescue 2-year-old Sujith Wilson reach final stage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 28th October 2019