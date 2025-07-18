More Than 20 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

More than 20 schools in Delhi reportedly received bomb threats via email on Friday, Delhi police said.

Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3 and Richmondd Global School in Paschim Vihar are among those that received the threat emails, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

The latest incident follows similar threats earlier in the week. On Wednesday, five schools in Delhi, including St Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother's International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate received bomb threats via email.

On Tuesday, Thomas School in Delhi's Dwarka and St. Stephen's College of the University of Delhi received bomb threats. The threat was sent to the Delhi Police via email at 7:15 AM. In the case of St. Stephen's College, the mail stated that a bomb had been planted in the library.

Soon after the alerts were raised, teams from the Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Fire Brigade, and Special Staff were dispatched to both locations. However, no suspicious items were recovered from either institution.

On Monday, three schools in the national capital -- CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, CRPF School in Dwarka Sector 16, and another school in Chanakyapuri, were targeted with similar bomb threats.

Police noted that the email received by the Chanakyapuri school contained anti-Tamil Nadu government content.

In all instances, bomb squads were deployed and extensive searches were carried out, but each threat was ultimately determined to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Punjab's Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a threatening email. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of Sikhs, reported the incident to the authorities.

The email reportedly threatened to blow up the langar hall (community kitchen) of the revered Darbar Sahib.

(With IANS Inputs)