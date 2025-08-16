More Than 350 Flights Delayed Due To Heavy Rain In Mumbai

More than 350 flights were delayed at Mumbai airport on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions, HT reported.

Sources at Mumbai airport told HT that 15 arriving aircraft were forced to go around between midnight and 6 am, with two flights diverted to Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

Data from Flightradar showed 283 departing flights were delayed, along with 77 incoming services running behind schedule, HT reported.

The disruptions followed heavy overnight rainfall in Mumbai, which began around 1 am on Saturday and continued through the day, with some parts of the city recording more than 200 mm of rain.

IndiGo Aircraft Makes Safe Landing After Tail Strike

An IndiGo Airbus A321 on its way from Bangkok reported a tail strike at Mumbai airport on Saturday during a low-altitude go-around prompted by poor weather. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were unharmed.

IndiGo informed that the tail line of the aircraft hit the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, following which the aircraft circled back and made a safe landing in the second attempt.

"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," the statement reads.

The airline stated that, as per protocol, the aircraft will undergo a detailed inspection, necessary repairs if required, and obtain regulatory clearances before returning to service.

"Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations," IndiGo said.

The airline also reiterated that safety is its top priority and efforts are being made to minimise any disruption to operations.

