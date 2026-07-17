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  • /More than 60 US lawmakers back bill seeking 100% tariffs on India and China over Russian oil imports, while exempting Europe

More than 60 US lawmakers back bill seeking 100% tariffs on India and China over Russian oil imports, while exempting Europe

The bill exempts countries whose Russian natural gas imports are less than 15% of Russia’s total natural gas exports and who are actively reducing those imports. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
More than 60 US lawmakers back bill seeking 100% tariffs on India and China over Russian oil imports, while exempting Europe
Image Credit: Representative Image: ANI/Reuters

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