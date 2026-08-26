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  • /'More than 75 lakh women could be registered only due to hard work of Satkar Sakhis: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann'

'More than 75 lakh women could be registered only due to hard work of Satkar Sakhis: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann transferred Rs 52.20 crore to 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis on Raksha Bandhan, crediting them with helping register over 76 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 08:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
'More than 75 lakh women could be registered only due to hard work of Satkar Sakhis: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann'

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'More than 75 lakh women could be registered only due to hard work of Satkar Sakhis: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann'
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