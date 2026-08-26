/'More than 75 lakh women could be registered only due to hard work of Satkar Sakhis: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann'

On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday fulfilled the role of a ‘brother’ by transferring Rs 52.20 crore in Sanman Rashi to 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis, while recognising their tireless contribution in taking the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to women across Punjab. The Chief Minister said the dedicated efforts of Satkar Sakhis had enabled the registration of more than 75 lakh women under the scheme and helped ensure that Sanman Rashi reached the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.
Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the Chief Minister noted that 76.11 lakh women had been registered under the scheme so far, with Rs 2,381 crore already transferred to the accounts of 68.06 lakh women. His government had set a target of connecting one crore women with the scheme, while Satkar Sakhis would receive Rs 300 for every registration, enabling them to earn more than Rs 200 crore through the initiative. The Chief Minister said the Punjab government’s commitment to women’s welfare would remain unwavering and the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna would not be discontinued as long as the AAP government remained in power in Punjab. During this, AAP Punjab Women Wing President and MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur, MLA Dr. Jeevanjot Kaur, MLA Inderjit Kaur, and Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO were also present.
Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “On the pious occasion of Rakhi, our government is fulfilling the promise made to our sisters. Today, I participated virtually in the ‘Satkar Sakhis Sanman Programme’ at Goindwal Sahib. Under the ‘Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’, the ‘Sanman Rashi’ is being transferred into the accounts of more than 75 lakh women. My heartfelt thanks to all the ‘Satkar Sakhis’ who helped needy families with registration and filling out forms. Your names will be written in history for this noble service. Many congratulations and heartfelt thanks to all the Satkar Sakhis for taking this major government scheme to every household and ensuring that the honorarium reaches women’s bank accounts.”
Addressing a gathering virtually during a function organised to disburse incentives to Satkar Sakhis, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that his government had given a special Rakhi bonanza to women beneficiaries by releasing their instalment of financial assistance on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. “Our government has launched the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna in recognition of the dignity and respect of women. I appeal to all the remaining eligible women to get themselves registered under the scheme and avail its benefits,” he said.
The Chief Minister pointed out, “Women beneficiaries above the age of 18 years are receiving notifications on their mobile phones regarding financial assistance of Rs 1,000, while SC women are receiving Rs 1,500. The assistance is being transferred directly into their bank accounts, while 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from the scheme. The state government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for this initiative.”
He noted, “This financial assistance may not make women rich, but it will certainly provide them dignity and self-respect. Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself, and the blessings of mothers and sisters can help overcome every challenge in the world.”
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making. “Our government is committed to the well-being and empowerment of women and no stone will be left unturned in this direction,” he added.
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister said, “I have fulfilled the role of a ‘brother’ by transferring Rs 52.20 crore to 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis. Satkar Sakhis had played a crucial role in making the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna a huge success, as their dedicated efforts had made possible the registration of more than 75 lakh women under the scheme.”
He added, “Satkar Sakhis have played a crucial role in taking this scheme to women across Punjab. Their dedicated efforts have enabled more than 75 lakh women to get registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.”
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Satkar Sakhis will receive Rs 300 for every registration and that the first instalment of Rs 51.20 crore has already been released at the rate of Rs 100 per registration. “Our government has set a target of connecting one crore women with the scheme. Satkar Sakhis will earn more than Rs 200 crore through this initiative,” he added.
The Chief Minister noted, “Out of the 76.11 lakh women registered so far, financial assistance of Rs 2,381 crore has already been transferred to the accounts of 68.06 lakh women. This is the only scheme in the country that provides an honorarium to every woman above 18 years of age without any conditions.”
He said that the welfare initiative of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna would not be discontinued as long as the AAP government remains in power in Punjab. “In households where Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 has already been disbursed, a relationship of trust has been built between Satkar Sakhis and the women beneficiaries. This relationship will be further strengthened when the phones of beneficiaries once again buzz with notifications on Raksha Bandhan as new installments are issued. I am hopeful that women will use this money judiciously for buying new clothes, medicines or repaying debt. I am happy to see that this money is being put to good use,” said the Chief Minister.
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann exhorted the Satkar Sakhis to always remain connected with the families they have registered and take care of them. “Their role should go beyond registration and they should continue to stand by the beneficiary families whenever required,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, AAP Punjab Women Wing President and MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur on Wednesday lauded the dedicated contribution of Satkar Sakhis and the entire women wing in taking the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to women across Punjab, saying that they were not merely helping women fill forms but were becoming a source of support in transforming their lives. “The women wing had emerged as the strongest force working on the ground for the Aam Aadmi Party and would play the most important role in ensuring the party’s return to power in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections,” she added.
“You are the sisters who filled the forms of women in your streets and neighbourhoods and helped change their lives. Every day, you help countless women with whatever needs they may have and make your full contribution towards resolving their problems. I congratulate the entire Women Wing team for this dedicated work,” said MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur.
She said that the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna was another major initiative through which the Bhagwant Singh Mann government had enhanced the dignity and self-respect of women. “Women have historically been given positions but were often pushed to the background, whereas the present government had created greater opportunities for women in public life, employment and leadership,” she added.
The AAP MLA asked, “Tell me, has any government ever thought so much about women? This is the first government that has thought about women in such a comprehensive manner. From free electricity to schemes for the kitchen, pilgrimage facilities for our elders, reducing the cost of medicines through Mohalla Clinics, the ₹10 lakh health insurance scheme and now the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, the AAP government has brought smiles to the faces of lakhs of my sisters.”
MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur said that these initiatives had demonstrated that the AAP government was a government of the people and particularly one that recognised the contribution and needs of women. “Women had been given greater representation and opportunities under the present government, including in elected positions, employment and important administrative responsibilities. Women were earlier given positions and then made to sit behind. Today, women are occupying positions of responsibility,” she added.
“There are 11 women MLAs in Punjab, and the AAP government has given women their due representation. Women have also been entrusted with responsibilities as chairpersons, while women are now occupying important positions such as DCs and SSPs,” said MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur.
She said that the Women Wing had emerged as a powerful grassroots force for the Aam Aadmi Party and expressed pride in the dedication of its entire team. “I am proud of my entire Women Wing team because if anyone is working as the strongest soldiers for the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2027 elections, it is my Women Wing team,” she said.
In their addresses, Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO highlighted several pro-people initiatives undertaken by the Bhagwant Mann government for the progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people. They also lauded the Chief Minister for ensuring the well-being of every section of society through visionary decisions. “Punjab’s wise and brave people will continue to firmly support the state government, and the AAP will again form the government in the state with a thumping majority,” said Ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO.
Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLAs along with other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.
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