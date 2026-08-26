/'More than 75 lakh women could be registered only due to hard work of Satkar Sakhis: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann'

He said that the welfare initiative of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna would not be discontinued as long as the AAP government remains in power in Punjab. “In households where Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500 has already been disbursed, a relationship of trust has been built between Satkar Sakhis and the women beneficiaries. This relationship will be further strengthened when the phones of beneficiaries once again buzz with notifications on Raksha Bandhan as new installments are issued. I am hopeful that women will use this money judiciously for buying new clothes, medicines or repaying debt. I am happy to see that this money is being put to good use,” said the Chief Minister.