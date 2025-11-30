More Than A Gadget: Japan’s Human Washing Machine Promises Gentle, Spa-Like Clean

TOKYO: A futuristic 'Human washing machine' that became a major crowd-puller at the World Expo in Osaka has officially gone on sale in Japan. Created by Japanese tech company Science, the capsule-like pod allows users to lie inside, shut the lid and enjoy a full-body wash, while calming music plays in the background.

Dubbed the 'human washer of the future,' the machine drew huge queues during the six-month expo, which concluded in October after hosting more than 27 million visitors. The idea is a modern take on a similar concept showcased at the 1970 Osaka Expo, an invention that deeply impressed Science’s current president when he saw it as a child.

Company spokeswoman Sachiko Maekura said the latest version not only cleans the body but “washes the soul,” thanks to built-in sensors that track the user’s heartbeat and other vital signs throughout the process.

Growing interest from overseas businesses, including a U.S. resort operator, encouraged Science to turn the prototype into a commercial product. The first unit has already been bought by a hotel in Osaka, which plans to offer the unusual experience to its guests. According to the Japan Times, electronics retailer Yamada Denki has also acquired the Mirai Human Washing Machine and will set up a demonstration zone from December 25 to attract customers, Yamada Holdings confirmed on Wednesday.

Because of its uniqueness, the company plans to manufacture only around 50 units. Local reports estimate the price at roughly 60 million yen (about $385,000).

“We want people who missed the expo to be able to experience this technology,” Science chairman Yasuaki Aoyama said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

How Human Washing Machine Works

Tailored wash- The device begins by tailoring the experience to each user. Once inside the pod, AI scans the person’s skin type and physical parameters, then builds a personalized cleansing routine based on those readings.

Micro-bubble jets- The pod then fills halfway with warm water, where high-speed jets release ultra-fine air bubbles. As these microscopic bubbles burst against the skin, they generate small pressure waves strong enough to lift away dirt and impurities without causing discomfort.

AI-powered comfort- To maintain comfort throughout the process, sensors in the seat track the user’s vital signs and even pick up on emotional cues. The system automatically adjusts water temperature and pressure in real time to keep the experience soothing.

Calming experience- Beyond cleaning, the machine is designed to promote relaxation. Soft, calming visuals are projected inside the pod, creating a spa-like ambience that helps ease the mind.

Finishing cycle- And while it doesn’t rely on a traditional “wash-and-spin” cycle, the device wraps up with a final phase that leaves the user fully refreshed, dry and ready to step out.