More trouble for TMC: Mamata Banerjee's key aide Saayoni Ghosh hints at rebellion

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Jadavpur, Saayoni Ghosh, long known as one of the most vocal and outspoken supporters of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, could reportedly be the next high-profile leader to jump ship and join the rebel camp.

According to several media reports, Ghosh has decided to join the faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

News18 reported, citing sources, that the actor-turned-politician believes she no longer has a future within the TMC. However, there has been no official confirmation from Ghosh regarding these reports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Over time, she had emerged as a prominent voice for the TMC, loudly defending Mamata Banerjee, though she also made headlines for controversies, including a row over her "Kaaba" and "Madina" speech.

Also Read: Saayoni Ghosh's net worth, Car, and Kolkata home exposed: A close look at the former actress's Rs 91.89 lakh fortune amid TMC split

Sushmita Dev's resignation

These reports come as TMC Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from both the Upper House of Parliament and the primary membership of the party, becoming another high-profile exit from the party this week.

After tendering her resignation, Dev met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi, triggering speculation about her possible move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She is the second Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member to resign in a week.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's resignation

Earlier on June 8, veteran party leader, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, also resigned as a Rajya Sabha member and from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress.

TMC's troubles deepen

The TMC, which ended three decades of Left Front rule in West Bengal, is currently facing its biggest-ever jolt. Following a defeat in the state elections, the party's organizational base is being severely battered by scandals and dissent.

Days after a breakaway faction of 58 out of the TMC’s 80 elected MLAs laid claim to being the “original party” in the West Bengal Assembly, 20 of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs have reportedly made a similar request to the Lok Sabha Speaker's office.

While Ritabrata Banerjee, a former CPI(M) parliamentarian, led the rebel MLAs out of the fold in Kolkata, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has reportedly organised the dissident MPs.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: 'Didn't want to be in two boats': Sushmita Dev on leaving TMC and Rajya Sabha