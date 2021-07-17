हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mortal remains of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui handed over by Taliban to Red Cross: Report

India has been informed about the handing over of Danish Siddiqui's mortal remains by the Taliban to the ICRC and the Indian embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring the body back. 

Mortal remains of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui handed over by Taliban to Red Cross: Report
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The body of Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, has been handed over by the Taliban to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), PTI cited sources as saying on Friday (July 17). 

The sources added that India has been informed about the handing over of the body by the Taliban to the ICRC and the Indian embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back Siddiqui's mortal remains.

"We have been informed that the body has been handed over by the Taliban to the ICRC. We are actively facilitating the return of the body in coordination with Afghan authorities and the ICRC," the news agency quoted a source as saying. 

As per Afghanistan's Tolo News sources, Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar on Friday. He was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters. 

A curfew has been enforced in Kandahar to curb the clashes that led to the killing of Sediq Karzai, a Kandahar special forces commander, ANI reported. It was during this violence that Danish Siddiqui lost his life. 

Meanwhile, India has raised the issue of  Danish Siddiqui's killing at the United Nations Security Council, extending condolences to the journalist's family. India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said, "We condemn the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family."

Several world leaders including the Biden administration and US lawmakers, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have mourned the demise of Siddiqui, who worked for Reuters news agency. 

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks after the US withdrew the majority of its troops from the country with the aim to complete the removal by August 31, ending nearly two-decade of its military presence in the country.

(With news agency)

