NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT

Morwa Election Results 2025: RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Wins With 77,770 Votes

Morwa Election Result 2025: In the 2025 Bihar assembly election Ranvijay Sahu of RJD won from Morwa constituency with 77,770 votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Morwa election result 2025 (Image source: X)

Morwa Election Result 2025: In the 2020 Assembly elections, the RJD dominated the Morwa constituency. RJD candidate Ranvijay Sahu defeated JDU candidate Vidyasagar Singh Nishad. Ranvijay Sahu secured 59,378 votes, while Vidyasagar Singh Nishad received 48,828 votes. This time too, a tough contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan can be expected on this seat. Elections was held in November 2025. 

In the 2025 Bihar assembly election Ranvijay Sahu of RJD won from Morwa constituency with 77,770 votes.

