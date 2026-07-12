Rescue teams recovered one more body on Sunday from the debris of the collapsed administrative building at the PCMC’s waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Moshi, raising the death toll to nine, during the fifth day of the search and rescue operation.
One person remained missing, more than 79 hours after the incident. Search operations to locate the missing individual continued late into the night. One body was recovered on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Vaman Kasbe. Officials said his body was extricated from under the rubble at around 1:00 AM.
Following the recovery, Kasbe was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The incident took place on July 8 at approximately 1:30 pm, when a massive pile of garbage collapsed onto the administrative building at the Moshi landfill site.
According to an official statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of PCMC, a total of 23 people were trapped in the collapse, 22 inside the building and one beneath the adjacent garbage mound. Five people escaped safely on their own, while rescue teams rescued nine others alive on the day of the incident.
The rescue operation has been conducted jointly by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), PMRDA Fire Department, and the police.
On July 9, rescuers saved one more trapped person, identified as Bhavesh Wani, from the debris. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Authorities said that rescuers faced significant challenges due to the unstable and heavily damaged structure. To clear debris around the building, 12 excavators, dumpers, and JCB machines were deployed. However, the compromised structure remained unsafe, which delayed entry into the building.
On Friday night, two advanced demolition excavators were brought in. With technical guidance from the NDRF, unstable concrete sections were carefully dismantled, allowing rescue teams to safely access the interior of the building.
During Saturday’s search operation, the bodies of seven victims were recovered from inside the building: Akshay Sawant (35), Sunil Korke (40), Sunny Mane (39), Mahesh Kumbhar (33), Nagesh Gaikwad (26), Ranjit Patil (22), and Rahul Gaikwad (35).
All seven were taken to YCM Hospital in Pimpri, where Medical Officer Dr. Laxman Gofane declared them dead.
Officials said one person remained trapped beneath the adjacent garbage mound and was recovered on Sunday.
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