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Moshi building collapse: Death toll reaches 9 as rescue teams recover victim's body from rubble

The death toll in the PCMC waste-to-energy plant building collapse in Pune's Moshi rose to nine after another body was recovered, while search operations continued for one remaining missing person.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Moshi building collapse: Death toll reaches 9 as rescue teams recover victim's body from rubble
Image Credit: ANI

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