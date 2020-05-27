Mosques, Churches likely to open along with temples from June 1: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said mosques and churches too are likely to be opened for public from June 1 along with temples and that his government was awaiting permission from the Centre in this connection.

The Chief Minister also said he has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reopening of hotels in the state.

On Monday, Karnataka had announced opening up the temples in the state from June 1 for devotees, becoming the first state to allow public in shrines eversince the Coronavirus- induced lockdown was enforced on March 25.

"Temples will open from June 1... For hotels and others we want permission from Delhi, from the Prime Minister. I have written a letter (and) the expectation is that mostly we will get permission," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

"Once we say temples can open, churches and mosques should also open, there will be no restrictions on them."

"In our country law is same for every one.... But for all this, the central government's permission is required, we are waiting for it, our efforts are on in this direction," he said

Yediyurappa's statement came in response to questions raised in some sections about government announcement on opening temples but no mention being made about allowing mosques and churches also to reopen.

Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments (Muzrai) Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday had said that temples in the state that were closed for devotees for over two months due to COVID-19 induced lockdown will be opened from June 1.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) is likely to be put in place, that needs to be followed at temples once opened for public.

However, official sources had said that the decision to open temples for public will be subject to Centre's guidelines on the next course of lockdown.

The national lockdown enforced by the Centre to stem the spread of Coronavirus since March 25, and in its fourth leg now, is slated till May 31.

On the lack of food and accommodation facilities for people coming from out side and distant places, without hotels, Yediyurappa said he has written a letter to the Prime Minister.

Once permission is received, they will be allowed to open, he added.

On the issue of re-opening of malls and cinemas, he said, "all those will depend on Centre's permission, I cannot take a decision."

Responding to a question about financial package announced by his government not reaching many in distress yet, Yediyurappa merely said "... We have done what needs to be done for all sections beyond our limits. Our work will please even the gods."

There has been some criticism of the government about the package announced, of the benefits not reaching many beneficiaries yet.

The chief minister also said people should live with COVID-19 and steps need to be taken in this connection.