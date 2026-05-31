Most accused out on bail, 'mastermind' untouched, same pattern replayed: Why 2026 NEET paper leak was inevitable

New Delhi: After the 2026 NEET examination was cancelled over a fresh leak case, the 2024 paper breach investigation is being looked at again, especially the arrests, bail outcomes and how the case moved through the system.

In 2024, the exam paper was leaked before the test began, with Patna emerging as a centre in the case. Investigators later found that a solver gang had trained students a night before the exam with memorised answers.

Despite these findings, the exam was not cancelled at that time. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced reforms and promised a stronger system after forming a review committee.

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However, the 2026 leak has now reopened the same concerns, suggesting that the earlier system changes did not fully stop the problem.

46 arrests, almost all on bail

The case was first handled by the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police before being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A total of 46 people were arrested. Out of them, chargesheets were filed against 45, and 44 have been released on bail.

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The alleged mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhiya, did not face a chargesheet due to lack of evidence, and was granted default bail after the 90-day legal limit passed without filing. Most accused are out on conditional bail. Only Amit Prasad Maharana is languishing in jail. The trial has not so far begun.

Same network pattern, different names

While the accused in the 2024 and 2026 cases are different individuals, investigators said that both cases show a similar structure involving coaching centres and admission consultancy networks. Several accused in 2024 had earlier links to dummy candidates and solver networks used in entrance exams.

Some even returned to education and counselling businesses after walking out of jail.

Long planning before the leak

Investigators also found that members of the 2024 network began planning months in advance. One accused reportedly believed they could access the exam paper from a strong room at a Jharkhand centre. Preparation began nearly five months before the exam, including assembling solver groups, identifying dummy candidates and booking travel tickets in advance.

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Similar planning patterns were reported in earlier years as well, showing that the model was not limited to a single attempt.

Meet the five accused of the 2024 case:

Sanjeev Mukhiya

He was described as the alleged mastermind but evidence was weak. Taken into custody on April 24, 2025, he secured default bail on August 2, 2025, after the police failed to file a chargesheet against in the stipulated three months.

He is in judicial custody due to other cases.

Amit Kumar Singh

He was identified as a coordinator in the solver and coaching network. Arrested on July 2, 2024, he was accused of gathering candidates and solvers across several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Odisha. He was granted bail on May 7, 2025.

Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya

He was accused of helping steal the exam paper, sending it for solving and destroying evidence. According to the CBI, he played a role in taking photographs of the paper at Oasis School in Hazaribagh and circulating solved copies for memorisation sessions in different cities.

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He was arrested on July 17, 2024 and released on bail on May 15, 2025.

Rakesh Ranjan aka Rocky

He was described as an operator in the network. He was arrested on July 10, 2024 and later granted bail on July 4, 2025. He was accused of coordinating the circulation of solved papers and managing communication across locations.

Ranjit Kumar Beura

He ran a counselling setup involved in admissions and student guidance. His organisation, Career Academy Education Trust, was also under scanner. He was arrested along with others and granted bail on May 6, 2025. Investigators claimed to have traced his group to candidate selection and counselling activities at exam centres.

Legal view on bails

Legal experts said that most accused were released on bail because the investigation stage was completed and the trial had not started. They also pointed out that evidence under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as recovery of leaked papers, was not established in most cases. This weakened the case for long custody.

They added that if strong direct evidence is not presented during trial, convictions become difficult under present charges.

Concerns carry forward to 2026 case

The 2024 investigation pattern, along with repeated bail outcomes, now feeds into concerns around the 2026 NEET leak case. Officials in the new case face similar challenges, especially around evidence recovery and proving direct involvement.

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Allegations in the 2026 case involve individuals associated to paper access and distribution networks. However, much like 2024, the legal outcome will depend heavily on how evidence holds up during trial.

The 2024 case now stands as a reference point for how complex paper leak investigations can become, especially when networks operate across states and involve coaching centres, intermediaries and repeated exam cycles.