In a recent significant update on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state will stop issuing Aadhaar cards to adults, except for members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden communities.

Sarma's decision comes after the cabinet meeting to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining the document.

As per the Indian Express reports, he stated that to create a protection so that no one can enter Assam illegally and take an Aadhaar and live as an Indian citizen.

Earlier today, he also stated that during his visit to Dhubri, he saw wall writings urging the people of Dhubri district to show allegiance to Bangladesh.

"That area falls within the chicken’s neck. Now, on both sides of the chicken’s neck, there are people who originally come from Bangladesh. Our chicken’s neck is very vulnerable because, if you scrutinize the entire 22-kilometer stretch, you will find that all the people settled there originally come from Bangladesh, possibly prior to 1971 or even before 1951," he said, IANS reported.

India Rejects Bangladesh Govt's Allegations

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed allegations made by the Interim Government of Bangladesh regarding anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out from Indian soil.

Responding to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the Government of India has no knowledge of any such activities being undertaken by purported members of the Awami League in India.