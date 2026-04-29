From Mamata Banerjee to Dr. Mohan Yadav: Meet India's most educated chief ministers in 2026

With several states like West Bengal and Assam preparing for assembly elections, there is a growing level of interest regarding the education background of political figures. In contemporary Indian politics, educational degrees have become a metric of administrative competence among leaders. From PhDs to Ivy League MBAs, some of the current chief ministers of India can be considered quite impressive academically.

Here is a list of the most educated state leaders in 2026:

1. Dr. Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh): The Doctorate Leader

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Dr. Mohan Yadav is ranked number one for having an extremely diverse educational background. Degrees obtained at Vikram University include a range of courses:

Degrees: BSc, LLB, MA (Political Science), MBA (Management), and a PhD in Political Science.

Thus, he managed to combine the knowledge of law, management, and political science, creating an excellent combination for his administrative work.

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2. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam): The academic strategist

Assam's Chief Minister has been recognised for many years as a person with extraordinary political talent and a solid academic foundation gained in Guwahati University:

Degrees: BA and MA (Political Science), as well as an LLB from BRM Government Law College.

Special achievement: He obtained a Ph.D. in Political Science from Guwahati University, and thereby qualified for the title of "Doctor" in his field of expertise.

3. Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya): The Ivy League educated man

Meghalaya's Chief Minister is a man of international educational experience. As he received education in many of the most prestigious universities in the world:

Degrees : He received his BBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA).

: He received his BBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA). Post-Graduation: An MBA in Finance from Imperial College London (UK).

The Chief Minister's global education in finance and management comes into play in policy-making for his state.

4. Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal): The veteran of multiple disciplines

Chief Minister of West Bengal, she holds multiple degrees in various fields:

Degrees: B.A. in History (Jogamaya Devi College) and M.A. in Islamic History (Calcutta University).

Professional degrees: B.Ed. (Shri Shikshayatan College), and an LLB (Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College).

She has been educated in disciplines ranging from history to education and even law, which have helped her in her long-standing administrative career.

5. Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra): The man with specialised knowledge in policy formulation

Maharashtra's Chief Minister has received specialized education in both law and management:

Degrees: Graduate degree in Law (LLB) from Nagpur University.

Specialisation: Post-graduate degree in Business Management and a diploma in Methods and Techniques of *Project Management* from D.S.E. Berlin (Germany).

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