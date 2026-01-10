Viral Video: Amid the bone-freezing weather in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the love of a mother has breached the limits of 'life and death.’ Jaswant Kaur, the mother of BSF Constable Gurnam Singh, has won the hearts of thousands of people through an incident captured in a video that went viral. The video shows Jaswant Kaur placing a blanket around her statue.

It was a tribute to a martyr by the residents of RS Pura, but for Jaswant Kaur, it was just a mother's task to make sure her son doesn't feel the chill of winter.

A Mother's Persevering Love

As temperatures in Jammu plunged close to freezing this week, Jaswant Kaur was seen at the memorial site in her village, gingerly wrapping a thick blanket around the stone sculpture of her son.

"I am a mother. In this piercing cold, when we struggle to keep ourselves warm under layers of clothes, how could I leave my son exposed to the bone-chilling wind?" said Kaur amidst a choked voice.

To her, the statue is not merely a memorial of a soldier killed in action; it is an agreeable living presence. The neighbors say that she visits the site every day and talks to the statue as if Gurnam were still standing there in life and blood.

Hero Of Hira Nagar: Remembering Gurnam's Bravery

Constable Gurnam Singh's story is one of supreme sacrifice. On the intervening night of October 21, 2016, Gurnam was deployed in the Hira Nagar sector along the International Border.

Preventing Infiltration: A day before the martyrdom, Gurnam had alone spotted and frustrated a major infiltration bid by heavily armed terrorists under the cover of Pakistani shelling.

The Sniper Attack: He was attacked by a Pakistani sniper while he was standing guard at his position the next morning. He was shot in the head and fought for 48 hours for his life in a hospital in Jammu before dying on October 22, 2016.

Posthumous Honour: In respect of "Duty Unto Death," he was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry.

"The Breath of Our Soldiers"

The legislature has reignited a discussion on the effect of the "Bravehearts" on the families who are left behind while they guard the Indian borders.

"If you see the tricolour fluttering, it's not just the wind; it's the last breath of soldiers like Gurnam," said Kulwinder Singh, Gurnam’s uncle.

"For the nation, he is a martyr," he continued. "For the mother, he is the part of herself that never left."

