New Delhi: In a stirring address to the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed India’s commitment to democratic values, global solidarity, and deepening ties with Africa. The speech, delivered during the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years, blended historical reflection with a call for reform in global governance and celebrated shared aspirations between India and Africa.

Opening his address, PM Modi stressed the urgent need for reforming outdated international institutions and empowering voices from the Global South. “The world is facing new and complex crises, climate change, pandemics, terrorism, and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond,” he said.

“The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our presidency," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also underscored India’s growing cooperation with Africa in science and technology, including space exploration. “Africa has been connected to many of India's proudest moments in space. When India's Chandrayaan landed on the Moon's South Pole, I was in Africa,” he recalled, adding, “And today, as an Indian astronaut conducts experiments onboard a space station for the welfare of humanity, I am once again in Africa.”

Speaking as the representative of the world’s largest democracy, PM Modi called India “the mother of democracy,” highlighting its long-standing commitment to inclusive governance. "India is the mother of democracy. For us, democracy is not merely a system; it is a part of our fundamental values," he said.

The Prime Minister further added, "India has over 2,500 political parties, 20 different parties governing different states, 22 official languages, and thousands of dialects. This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open hearts.”

He noted that democratic traditions in India date back millennia. “From thousands of years ago, we have examples of centres like Vaishali. The Rigveda, one of the world's oldest scriptures, says, 'let good thoughts come to us from all directions'. This openness to ideas is the core of democracy.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, where he paid tribute to Ghana’s founding President and legendary Pan-African leader. Accompanied by Ghana’s Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, he laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence. “Earlier today, I had the honour of paying tribute to your visionary and statesman and the beloved son of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. He once said that the forces that unite us are greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart. His words continue to guide our shared journey," he said during his address.

Kwame Nkrumah, a pivotal figure in Africa’s decolonisation, led Ghana to independence in 1957 and was instrumental in founding the Non-Aligned Movement, a vision shared by India.

Strengthening India-Ghana Ties

PM Modi’s visit also carried strong bilateral overtones. During a ceremonial event on Wednesday evening, he was conferred with Ghana’s highest civilian honour, The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by President John Mahama.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be conferred with Ghana's national award by the President. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama ji, the Government of Ghana and the people of Ghana. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians,” PM Modi said.

“Last evening was a deeply moving experience. Receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama, is an honour I will always cherish.”

He dedicated the award to the aspirations of young people in both countries. “I dedicate this award to the aspirations of our youth, their bright future, our rich cultural diversity and traditions, and the historic ties between India and Ghana.”

A comprehensive partnership for future

PM Modi’s visit marks a significant moment in India-Ghana relations. The two countries have agreed to upgrade their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership, with expanded cooperation in education, healthcare, digital economy, climate action, and trade.

“As the representative of the world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians. Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart,” PM Modi told Ghanaian lawmakers.

He concluded with a message of unity and mutual respect, “I am deeply honoured to address this esteemed house today. It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy.”

A Historic Visit, A Renewed Bond

PM Modi’s Ghana visit is seen as a strategic and symbolic reaffirmation of India’s deepening engagement with Africa and the Global South. By intertwining the past and present, and combining soft power with bold diplomacy, the Prime Minister has projected a vision where India and Africa rise together as equal partners in shaping a more inclusive, just, and democratic world order.

(With Inputs from ANI)