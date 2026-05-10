Mother's Day 2026: Delhi Govt to support orphans in education and jobs after 18

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the state government will continue supporting orphaned children even after they turn 18, offering assistance in college education and job search.



The launch of the Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons on the occasion of Mother's Day reflects that the Delhi government's belief that its responsibility does not end with providing shelter and protection to children.

"The aim is to ensure that every child and young adult gets the opportunity to build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future without ever feeling abandoned or unsupported," Chief Minister Gupta added.

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 3.5 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, a statement said.

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Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education and college studies, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes.

"The Delhi government will also focus on connecting young people with internships and employment opportunities. Financial support and a monthly stipend have also been included in the scheme," the statement added.

Marking the occasion of Mother's Day, the Chief Minister visited the Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar, where she spent time interacting warmly with children living at the facility run by the Women and Child Development Department.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Gupta shared details of the new aftercare initiative and said that Delhi currently has 88 Child Care Institutions, operated jointly by the government and various NGOs.

These institutions provide care, protection, education, rehabilitation and essential support to children up to the age of 18.

The Chief Minister also noted that Delhi already has two aftercare homes, one for boys and one for girls, where young adults above 18 are provided accommodation, food, educational support and other basic facilities to help them transition towards independent living.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi government's approach goes beyond institutional care and focuses on preparing children for life ahead.

"Children in care are being provided education, life skills training, vocational courses, career exposure, counselling, emotional and behavioural support, personality development, career guidance and rehabilitation planning so that they can confidently lead safe, healthy and dignified lives after becoming adults," she added.

The Chief Minister said that every year nearly 150 to 200 young people leave childcare institutions after turning 18.

"While they receive support within institutions, many struggle once they step out, whether in continuing education, acquiring skills, finding employment, dealing with financial difficulties or starting an independent life," she added.