'Mothership of Satan is in Tehran': US ambassador moves in shelter in Israel as war with Iran escalates

West Asia appears to be moving closer to a broader conflict once again after Israel carried out strikes on military targets in Iran early Monday, in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage launched against Israeli territory late Sunday.

Amid the latest exchange of attacks between Iran and Israel, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee provided updates from a shelter as missile alerts sounded in several parts of Israel, highlighting the tense security situation unfolding across the country.

Posting on X, Huckabee wrote: “Hearing loud booms overhead, I hope it's an interception. Another day where we live under the threat of a deranged Iranian regime.”

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In another post, he said, “Iran fired missiles toward Israel last night and early this morning. Missile warnings were heard at 06:00 a.m. in Jerusalem. They were intercepted, thank God! Iran and its agents of evil want to burn America and Israel. The mothership of Satan is in Tehran.”

Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

Israel targets Iranian petrochemical facility

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out targeted airstrikes against a key industrial facility in southwestern Iran, signaling a significant escalation and aggressive expansion of its cross-border military operations.

In a short operational update on social media platform X, the military apparatus revealed that the Israeli Air Force had recently "attacked several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr", situated in the strategic, energy-rich coastal belt of Iran.



The rapid use of air assets targeting Iran’s industrial infrastructure reflects a significant tactical escalation as tensions and direct confrontations between the two regional rivals continue to grow.

Military authorities did not immediately reveal the exact scale of the damage or specify which facilities and assets were affected during the low-altitude strike missions.

Also Read | Israel confirms striking Iranian Mahshahr petrochemical plant amid fresh missile exchange

Ceasefire efforts under strain as hostilities escalate

The latest round of military exchanges follows the collapse of efforts to preserve a ceasefire between the two sides.

The truce, which had been in effect since April 8, effectively broke down after Iran launched strikes on Israel on Monday. Israel subsequently retaliated with attacks that reportedly triggered explosions in parts of central and western Iran.

The renewed escalation has raised fresh concerns over the future of diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating the conflict and advancing ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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