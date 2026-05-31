Massive gridlock in the hills: 50-KM journey takes 8 hours as millions flee 50°C heat for Manali, Nainital, and Chardham

Mountain traffic jams: Extreme temperature levels, ranging between 45°C and 50°C in the Indian plains during summer months, have made lives very difficult. Millions of people have fled to the hills seeking respite from such harsh conditions. Tourism spots in North India like Manali, Rohtang, Nainital, Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, and Joshimath are flooded with pilgrims and tourists this summer season.

Though hill stations are blessed with cool and pleasant weather conditions that range from rainfall to even snowfall, the heavy influx of tourists is posing serious problems for the authorities. Hotels are already fully booked, parking spaces exhausted, and the traffic is congested for kilometers together due to overcrowding.

ALSO READ | AAP Govt in Punjab taken historic decision to regularise more than 65,000 outsourced employees: Arvind Kejriwal

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Manali–Rohtang tour takes 8 hours for 50 kilometers journey

People from different parts of the country have flooded the tourist spot of Manali because of the presence of snow at Rohtang Pass. As the place is almost 13,000 feet above sea level, the region has plenty of snow even till late May. However, this has resulted in huge traffic jams along the road leading from Manali to Rohtang Pass.

There was a traffic congestion of almost five kilometers on the Manali-Rohtang road on Saturday. Those traveling from Manali on Saturday morning at 6 AM took 7 to 8 hours to reach Rohtang, covering the usual distance of 50 kilometers.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Weekend tourist rush leads to traffic congestion from Palchan to Manali area. pic.twitter.com/YYI66PoMCV — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Voice of the people: "Our car journey was affected as we got stuck in the traffic jam for close to four hours," remarked S. Mitra, a tourist from Kolkata. "The authorities need to take strict measures regarding traffic management because drivers not maintaining lane discipline are causing more chaos."

Local tour operators explain that the absence of a proper parking place between Marhi and Gramphu has led tourists to park their cars on the roadside, resulting in chaos.

Need for solutions: Only an improvement in road infrastructure can save tourists from the trouble and the chaos. It can only be solved through proper parking spaces, toilets, and other basic necessities.

Hoteliers of Nainital hotels are operating at capacity due to long queues at boat rides

Tourists have filled up the lake city of Nainital. Not a single tourist destination in Nainital remained deserted including Mall Road, Snow View, Nainital Zoo, and Cave Gardens.

Boating demand: Tourists have created a queue on both sides of the lake with an aim to go boating while enjoying the cool breeze on the hills.

Economic boom: The guest house, hotels, and other homestays have reached their maximum capacity. Restaurant owners and hotel managers are saying that never before had the business seen such prosperity as in the past few months when it was very dull here.

However, the city's infrastructure is failing miserably due to excessive pressure from the tourists and devotees. Commuters have been struggling to reach work on time because of the jams on Mall Road, Bhowali Road, and Kaladhungi Road. This jam on major roads comes amid the arrival of a large number of Indian and foreign devotees on the way to Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj's Kainchi Dham Shrine on the eve of its Foundation Day celebration.

It is being reported that traffic gridlocks ranging from 15 km to 20 km are being experienced on Marwari-Govindghat and Joshimath-Selang stretches. The traffic gridlock continues from early morning till late evening. In spite of the implementation of a one-way traffic pattern by the local administration, the sheer volume of traffic has made this solution largely ineffective, resulting in passengers waiting for 2-3 hours merely for transit gates to open.

Faith triumphs over rain and snow

In spite of heavy rains and occasional snow showers in the Chamoli district, the enthusiasm of the pilgrims remains unwavering.

Footfall milestones: So far, the footfalls at Badrinath Dham have crossed the 7.25 lakh mark, taking the footfall of Chardham yatra pilgrims over the 24 lakh figure mark.

Challenging conditions: Heavy snowfall is being reported at Hemkund Sahib shrine, where devotees can be seen moving with human chains formed by security staff and volunteers helping the children, ladies, and elderly navigate slippery paths covered with ice.

"Pilgrims state that even though traveling takes up a lot of time, it feels good to breathe in the cold air instead of suffering the 50°C waves of hot weather prevalent in cities like Delhi."

Crisis shifts from tourism boom to health problems and logistical issues

Though the Joshimath Hotel Association has confirmed that all the hotel rooms are booked, and it has greatly benefited the local markets, taxi drivers, and local merchants, the situation has now taken a turn for the worse due to medical complications.

There are many instances where people visiting Badrinath Dham and other regions of high altitude have complained about severe health problems, such as lack of oxygen, extreme fatigue, and breathing trouble, because of their transition from sea-level regions like Mumbai and Delhi.

Medical advice: According to medical experts, they recommend tourists coming from low-lying cities like Mumbai and Delhi get acclimated to the change in the atmospheric pressure for a couple of days at lower altitudes before proceeding to higher altitudes.

ALSO READ | Multi-storey building collapses in Mehrauli area of Delhi, several feared trapped