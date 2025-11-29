‘Move From Self-Care To Public Care’: Kiran Bedi Urges Officials Amid Delhi’s Pollution Spike, Shares Multi-Step Pollution Plan

Former IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concerns over Delhi’s worsening air pollution and urged government officials to breathe the smog-filled air themselves by visiting heavily polluted sites, calling on them to move from self-care to public care.

Honble SC #CJI is ASKING. . Here is a considered responsibility plan—First of all Public officials breathe the air themselves by visiting polluted sites. Moving from self-care to public care.

Led by •MoEFCC… pic.twitter.com/hzKf8H0fbj — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 29, 2025

Bedi Seeks Prime Minister Modi’s Personal Intervention

Her remarks come a day after she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene personally and direct efforts to reduce air pollution.

In a post on X, Bedi urged the Prime Minister to address the worsening crisis in the next ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, recalling how his “effective” Zoom reviews with officials during her tenure in Puducherry ensured timely delivery and performance.

“Sir, please forgive me for pleading again. But I have seen your very effective Zoom sessions during my time in Puducherry, how you got everybody to deliver time-bound results in several national challenges. How everyone was inspired to meet the deadlines and goals,” she wrote.

Kiran Bedi Shares ‘Responsibility Plan’ for Tackling Pollution

In her post, Bedi shared what she described as a “considered responsibility plan” to combat air pollution:

• MoEFCC enforcing national standards and fuel rules

• CAQM ensuring uniform NCR-wide directives and compliance

• PMO aligning key ministries for coordinated action

• State CMs, CSs, and DGPs driving enforcement across departments

• District Magistrates leading daily field implementation

• Municipal bodies, police and pollution boards ensuring waste, dust, traffic, and industrial compliance

She added that if each agency performs its role with “leadership, visibility, consistency and coordination,” NCR’s air pollution can be effectively controlled.

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category

Kiran Bedi’s remarks come as the national capital has struggled with hazardous air quality for the past few months. New Delhi’s air quality has remained in the “very poor” category for several weeks, offering no relief to residents. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was recorded at 316, according to CPCB data.

The capital has recorded “very poor” AQI on almost every day of November, while three days this month saw air quality slipping into the “severe” category, crossing 400.

Questions Raised After CAQM Eases Restrictions Despite Rising AQI

Concerns were raised earlier this week when the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), even as the 24-hour average AQI touched 377 on Thursday.