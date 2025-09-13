“Move On Path Of Peace To Secure Your Children’s Future”: PM Modi Appeals To Ethnic Groups In Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to various ethnic groups in Manipur to move on the path of peace to fulfill their dreams and secure their children's future.

Addressing a public meeting in Manipur's Churachanpur district, Prime Minister Modi said, "I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur."

Peace Agreements

Emphasizing that peace is essential for development in any region, Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over recent peace agreements between several ethnic groups in the state.

"Peace is important for development in any region. In the last 11 years, several conflicts in the North-East have ended. People have chosen the path of peace, giving priority to development. I am satisfied as agreement talks have begun with several groups in the hills and valleys. This is a part of the government's initiative to establish peace with communication, respect and mutual understanding," PM Modi said.

In Churachandpur, the Prime Minister Modi met and spoke with individuals who were displaced in the ethnic violence.

After meeting people living in relief camps in Churachandpur and interacting with them, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that a new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur.

"Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)," PM Modi said.

Special Package For Those Rendered Homeless Due To Ethnic Violence

Prime Minister Modi announced aid for building 7,000 homes and a special package worth Rs 3,000 crore for those rendered homeless due to the ethnic violence.

"For those rendered homeless, we are giving aid to build 7,000 homes. A special package of Rs 3000 crore has also been announced," PM Modi said.

Foundation Stone For Development Projects Worth Over Rs 7,300 crore Laid In Manipur

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Highlighting the cultural diversity and vibrancy of Manipur as a great strength for India, Prime Minister Modi said the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore laid today will improve the lives of the people and the tribal communities living in the hills.

"The cultural diversity and vibrancy of the region is a big strength for India. There is 'Mani' (pearl) in the name of Manipur itself. This is the 'Mani' which will make India shine. The Indian government has always tried to take Manipur forward on the path of development. A little while ago, foundations were laid for projects worth about Rs 7000. These projects will improve the lives of the public and the tribal communities living in the hills. These projects will create new health and education facilities. I congratulate the public on the projects," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's First Visit To Manipur Since Ethnic Violence Broke Out In May 2023

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. Tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities continued for years, leaving deep scars on the state. The unrest severely impacted Manipur’s economy, fractured its social fabric, and unsettled its political environment.

