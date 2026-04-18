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NewsIndiaMove over Rajpal Yadav! This 'Chhote Pandit' cat is breaking the internet with its hilarious avatar | Watch
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Move over Rajpal Yadav! This 'Chhote Pandit' cat is breaking the internet with its hilarious avatar | Watch

Move over Rajpal Yadav! This 'Chhote Pandit' cat is breaking the internet with its hilarious Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar. You won't believe the expression! Watch now.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Move over Rajpal Yadav! This 'Chhote Pandit' cat is breaking the internet with its hilarious avatar | WatchImage: Screengrab from viral video/YT

The internet has a new favorite superstar, and he doesn't need a Bollywood contract to go viral. A recent YouTube Short featuring a house cat transformed into the legendary 'Chhote Pandit' (originally played by Rajpal Yadav in the cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa) has sent social media into a frenzy. 

Watch full video: Cat be like: kya dekh raha hai behttps://t.co/qeNgy4DrAN pic.twitter.com/tCOmLHjM2f — sr roy (@srroy231162) April 18, 2026

The transformation: Pure comedy gold

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The clip starts innocently enough with a typical house cat, but things take a surreal turn as the “magic” happens. Using pet-safe makeup, the feline is given a complete makeover to mimic the quirky priest:

The Signature Look: A prominent red tilak on the forehead and exaggerated eyebrows.

The Expression: A mischievous, unnerving stare and a slight head tilt that perfectly mirrors Rajpal Yadav’s iconic confused and scheming looks.

The Twist: While the visuals are traditional, the audio is anything but. A rhythmic, rap-style track overlays the video, creating a hilarious contrast that makes the cat’s natural movements seem perfectly synced to the beat.

From the iconic tilak to the mischievous stare, this feline transformation into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa character has netizens in splits.

Netizens react: “Who did this?!”

As the video racked up thousands of views in record time, the comment section exploded. Users are loving the absurdity of the “Cat-Pandit” hybrid, with many joking that the cat looks ready to haunt a mansion at 2 AM.

Some of the funniest reactions include:

One user asked who had done the cat’s makeup: “Ab yeh kisne kiya yarrrr! (Now who did this?)”

Another quipped, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leaked character?”

Another joked, “This cat has more acting range than some Bollywood stars!”

Why is this working?

It’s the perfect storm of cute animals, Bollywood nostalgia, and meme culture. By tapping into the love for Rajpal Yadav’s timeless comedy and the universal appeal of cats, the creator has crafted a piece of “snackable” content that is nearly impossible not to share.

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