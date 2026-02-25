'Moved by your visit': Israeli PM Netanyahu hails PM Modi in Knesset remarks

PM Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day state visit from February 25 to 26. He also held an “excellent meeting” with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, with both leaders discussing a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties. Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi’s address in the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, Netanyahu described him as “a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, and a great leader on the world stage.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the Parliament, said, "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation."

"I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," the Israeli PM added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Jerusalem, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "...I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion… pic.twitter.com/rZLEKXhrF8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

PM Modi also received a standing ovation at the Israeli parliament. Meanwhile, Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, also said in Hindi, "Welcome to the Knesset, PM Narendra Modi."

Leader of the Opposition in Israel, Yair Lapid, said, "...thank you very much for being here, and we are all, both sides of the aisle, looking forward to your speech."

PM Modi in Israel

Earlier, PM Modi said he was "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu," upon his arrival.

"May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!", PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He further said, "Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region."

Earlier, in a warm gesture reflecting the strengthening of ties between the two nations, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu extended a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Modi as he arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for his two-day state visit.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also received a warm and vibrant welcome as he arrived in Israel for a two-day state visit, marked by colourful Indian cultural performances and an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read- India-Israel ties: Netanyahu greets PM Modi with warm hug and Hindi 'welcome'