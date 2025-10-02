MP: 11 Dead After Tractor-Trolley Overturns During Durga Immersion In Khandwa

Eleven people, including eight young girls, drowned on Thursday evening when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees for Durga idol immersion overturned into a pond in Khandwa district, reported TOI.

The incident took place in Ardala village of the Pandhana area, where residents from Padlafata of Rajgarh gram panchayat had gathered for the ritual.

According to the TOI report, the trolley carrying 20–25 passengers lost balance and fell into a pond near a culvert. Police, local authorities, and residents quickly launched rescue operations to pull out the vehicle.

As per the report, 11 bodies had been recovered, but officials warned the death toll could rise as some people were still missing.

Locals said more victims might be trapped underwater.