KHANDWA DURGA PUJA ACCIDENT

MP: 11 Dead After Tractor-Trolley Overturns During Durga Immersion In Khandwa

The incident took place in Ardala village of the Pandhana area, where residents from Padlafata of Rajgarh gram panchayat had gathered for the ritual.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MP: 11 Dead After Tractor-Trolley Overturns During Durga Immersion In KhandwaRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Eleven people, including eight young girls, drowned on Thursday evening when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees for Durga idol immersion overturned into a pond in Khandwa district, reported TOI.

According to the TOI report, the trolley carrying 20–25 passengers lost balance and fell into a pond near a culvert. Police, local authorities, and residents quickly launched rescue operations to pull out the vehicle.

As per the report, 11 bodies had been recovered, but officials warned the death toll could rise as some people were still missing.

Locals said more victims might be trapped underwater. 

