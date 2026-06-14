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MP accident: Passengers jump off Udaipur Intercity Express over fire panic, hit by second train

Madhya Pradesh train accident: Passengers jump off the Udaipur Intercity Express over fire panic, hit by a second train. Further details are awaited.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
MP accident: Passengers jump off Udaipur Intercity Express over fire panic, hit by second train
Image Credit: Screenshot from video (Photo Credit: @ians_india/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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