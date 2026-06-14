/MP accident: Passengers jump off Udaipur Intercity Express over fire panic, hit by second train

Madhya Pradesh train accident: A tragic train accident occurred in Morena after passengers travelling on the Udaipur Intercity Express jumped off the train following rumours of a fire.
Subsequently, several passengers were hit by the approaching Patalkot on the main track. Notably, the incident took place near Hetampur railway station in Morena.
According to IANS, a passenger stated, "Someone said that there was a fire on the train... People started panicking, and there was chaos. Out of fear, some passengers began jumping from the train. Many people ended up standing on the railway tracks..."
SP Dharmaraj Meena oversaw the rescue operation and met the family members of those affected by the train accident, while railway officials conducted an inquiry into the incident.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
(this is a developing story)
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