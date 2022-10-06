MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh Round-2 Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at dte.mponline.gov.in- Here’s how to check

MP BE 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education has announced the state’s round 2 seat allotment result of engineering programmes. The MP BE, BTech seat allotment result may now be viewed at dte.mponline.gov.in by candidates who previously filed the MP BTech counselling form. The first round of MP BE 2022 seat allocation results have been released based on merit. You will need to enter your application number, birth date, and password in order to get the MP BE seat allocation letter.

MP BE Seat Allotment Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the MP BE official website- dte.mponline.gov.in

Click on the MP B.Tech round 2 seat allotment link.

Enter application number, date of birth, and password and click on submit button.

The MP BE provisional allotment letter will be available on the screens.

Download the MP BE provisional seat allotment letter and take a printout for future use.

Candidates who wish to float their seats under round 2 seat allocation must choose the upgrade option through the candidate login, indicating the possible institute's chosen colleges and courses. Candidates who have received seat assignments from round 2 but wish to upgrade must pay an extra application fee online. If a candidate does not submit the additional fee then the upgradation application will not be locked.