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NewsIndiaMP Bhojshala dispute: HC delivers verdict, court recognises complex as temple
BHOJSHALA TEMPLE

MP Bhojshala dispute: HC delivers verdict, court recognises complex as temple

MP Bhojshala dispute: A court verdict in the Bhojshala case has recognised the complex as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi. Meanwhile, the police and administrative officials are on high alert due to the sensitivity of the matter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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MP Bhojshala dispute: HC delivers verdict, court recognises complex as temple Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Magnific

MP Bhojshala dispute: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday declared a court verdict in the Bhojshala case and recognised the complex as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi. Meanwhile, authorities have tightened security across Dhar. 

According to IANS, the police and administrative officials are on high alert due to the sensitivity of the matter. 

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(with IANS inputs) 

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