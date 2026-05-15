MP Bhojshala dispute: HC delivers verdict, court recognises complex as temple
MP Bhojshala dispute: A court verdict in the Bhojshala case has recognised the complex as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi. Meanwhile, the police and administrative officials are on high alert due to the sensitivity of the matter.
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MP Bhojshala dispute: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday declared a court verdict in the Bhojshala case and recognised the complex as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi. Meanwhile, authorities have tightened security across Dhar.
According to IANS, the police and administrative officials are on high alert due to the sensitivity of the matter.
#BREAKING: A court verdict in the Bhojshala case has recognized the complex as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi. Authorities tightened security across Dhar. Police and administrative officials remain on high alert due to the sensitivity of the matter pic.twitter.com/GNeMXitL77 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026
(with IANS inputs)
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