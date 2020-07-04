हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mp Board 10th Result 2020

MP Board Results 2020: Class 10th Students will get one more chance to pass (Compartment Exam)

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10th Result 2020 at 12 noon on Saturday (July 4, 2020). After the official declaration of result, the students can check the same online at mpbse.nic.in. and mpresults.nic.in.

Notably, students who fail in one or two exams have the option for attempting the compartment examinations. The supplementary examination was scheduled to take place in the month of June but that changed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

To check their MPBSE Class 10th results online on July 4 can visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in. 

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year. Last year, in 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% students had secured passing marks.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges. 

Mp Board 10th Result 2020, MP board result 2020, MP board exam result 2020, MP board class 10 result, MP Board Class 10 result 2020, MPBSE results, MPBSE results 2020, Madhya Pradesh, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in
