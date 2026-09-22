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MP Cabinet approves 13,790 cr for infrastructure, agriculture and administrative strengthening

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved proposals worth over ₹13,790 crore for irrigation, power, sports infrastructure, judicial services and administrative expansion across the state.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
MP Cabinet approves 13,790 cr for infrastructure, agriculture and administrative strengthening

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MP Cabinet approves 13,790 cr for infrastructure, agriculture and administrative strengthening
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