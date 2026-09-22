/MP Cabinet approves 13,790 cr for infrastructure, agriculture and administrative strengthening

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya on Tuesday, where the state government approved financial proposals worth more than ₹13,790 crore aimed at boosting infrastructure development, irrigation, agriculture and administrative capacity.
The Cabinet also cleared several public-interest measures concerning sports and athletes, farmers, youth, the judicial system and the general public.
₹962.50 crore for sports complexes in 140 constituencies
To promote sports and encourage sporting talent among young people, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for ₹962.50 crore for the construction and operation of sports complexes in 140 Assembly constituencies across Madhya Pradesh.
The facilities will be known as Chief Minister Sports Complexes. The government also decided to construct a permanent helipad at the centre of the main ground of these complexes to facilitate helicopter movement under the PM Shri scheme.
Over ₹4,000 crore for judicial institutions
Under the 16th Finance Commission period, the Cabinet approved financial provisions for the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh High Court (Charged), Family Courts, Gram Nyayalayas and the Legal Aid and Legal Advice Board.
The approved allocations include ₹2,015.60 crore for continuation of the High Court (Charged) scheme, ₹1,000 crore for the establishment and operation of Family Courts, ₹554.61 crore for the Gram Nyayalaya Scheme and ₹524 crore for the Legal Aid and Legal Advice Board.
The schemes will continue from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.
Under the Gram Nyayalaya Scheme, salaries and allowances of judicial officers and court employees, along with office expenses, are covered. Cases filed before Gram Nyayalayas are disposed of in accordance with the law.
₹4,967 crore approved for three irrigation projects
The Cabinet approved the continuation of three major irrigation projects for five years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. Together, the projects are expected to create irrigation potential over an additional area of more than 88,000 hectares.
The Jawad–Neemuch Pressurised Micro-Irrigation Project in Neemuch received ₹4,197.58 crore. The project will supply water to agricultural fields through a pressurised micro-irrigation system, with the objectives of conserving water, expanding irrigation capacity and improving agricultural productivity through advanced technology.
The Suthalia Irrigation Project in Rajgarh was allocated ₹262.63 crore for continuation during the five-year period. The project aims to develop irrigation potential over 40,000 hectares in the district through micro-irrigation systems.
The Cabinet also approved ₹507.23 crore for the continuation of the Parvati-Rinsi Irrigation Project in Rajgarh. The project aims to create irrigation potential over 48,000 hectares through the construction of a dam.
Proposal to procure 2,800 MW of thermal power approved
The Cabinet approved a proposal of the Energy Department and MP Power Management Company Limited to initiate the process for procuring a total of 2,800 MW of thermal power through competitive bidding.
The procurement will be carried out based on the DBFOO model bidding documents issued by the Ministry of Power, covering existing and under-construction thermal power projects, as well as proposed greenfield and brownfield projects in Madhya Pradesh.
The Cabinet's January 24, 2025 approval for procuring 900 MW of thermal power, following cancellation of the related tender, will be subsumed into the current 2,800 MW procurement proposal.
The Managing Director of MP Power Management Company has been authorised to take further action in accordance with the approvals and orders of the Regulatory Commission.
₹969.87 crore for six Commercial Tax Department schemes
The Cabinet approved ₹969.87 crore for the continuation of six Commercial Tax Department schemes from financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31.
The allocation includes ₹62 crore for the Sampada e-Registry Scheme, ₹664 crore for stamp sale expenditure, ₹175 crore for the cost of stamps, ₹12.50 crore for maintenance of departmental assets, ₹46.37 crore for the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme and ₹10 crore for construction and expansion of District and Sub-Registrar Office buildings.
13 new teaching posts approved at Government Dental College, Indore
The Cabinet approved the creation of 13 new teaching posts at Government Dental College, Indore. These include one Professor, 10 Associate Professors and two Assistant Professors.
Following the expansion, the target is to increase BDS seats from 63 to 100 and MDS seats from 35 to 44. The creation of the 13 posts is expected to involve an annual expenditure of around ₹3.78 crore.
18 posts approved for PHE offices in new districts
The Cabinet approved the establishment of Public Health Engineering Department district offices in the newly formed districts of Maihar and Pandhurna, along with a Sub-Divisional Office in Chitrangi block of Singrauli district.
For Maihar, five permanent posts were approved for the PHE district office, while two office assistants will be engaged through outsourcing. Development Block Uchhera will continue to remain under the PHE Sub-Division, Satna.
In Pandhurna, five permanent posts were approved for the PHE district office, along with two outsourced office assistants.
For the proposed PHE Sub-Divisional Office in Chitrangi block of Singrauli, three permanent posts were approved, along with one outsourced office assistant.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.