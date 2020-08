Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday (August 28) inaugurated a 10-storey super specialty hospital in Indore. The hospital has been constructed by the state government at the cost of Rs 237 crore and has 402-bed facility.

The super-specialty hospital is equipped with ultra-modern facilities with six ICUs and 10 operation theatres.

With 11,408 cases and 364 fatalities, the Indore district is the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.