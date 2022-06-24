Bhopal: A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dancing in a tribal attire to express his happiness on the selection of Draupadi Murmu as NDA`s Presidential candidate has gone viral on the social media. CM Chouhan also took to Twitter to share that he was extremely elated with his party's central leadership selecting Murmu as its presidential nominee.

NDA`s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in New Delhi ahead of the filing of her nomination on Thursday. Murmu will file her nomination papers today in the presence of top BJP leaders.

Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda will be among her proposers.

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshi's residence. BJD's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers.

Several Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Adesh Gupta, party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, welcomed Murmu at the airport. Murmu, who is staying at the Odisha Bhavan, is likely to call on the prime minister.

To make the nomination filing a grand event, the BJP has invited its allies as well as Biju Janata Dal, which has announced its support to Murmu, to attend nomination filing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised NDA`s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for her "understanding of the problems on the ground" and dubbed her vision for India`s development as "extraordinary".

The Prime Minister made the remarks after he met Murmu in New Delhi. After Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the NDA`s Presidential candidate.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Murmu on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India`s development is outstanding."

The Opposition parties have declared Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate. The election for the next President of the country will be held on July 18 while the result will be declared on July 21.