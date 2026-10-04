/MP CM Youth Conclave 2026 to bring 20,000 young people together in Bhopal on October 6

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise the CM Youth Conclave-2026 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 6, bringing together more than 20,000 young people to connect their aspirations, talent and innovative ideas with opportunities in education, employment and entrepreneurship. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will interact directly with the participating youth during the event, which is being organised by the Department of Higher Education.
Ahead of the conclave, Higher Education, Technical Education and AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar inspected the venue, exhibition halls and other arrangements at Lal Parade Ground. He reviewed the preparations and instructed officials to complete all work within the stipulated timeframe, while ensuring convenience for participants and the smooth conduct of the programme.
Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Anupam Rajan, Commissioner, Higher Education, Prabal Sipaha, officials from various departments and public representatives were also present during the inspection.
The conclave will focus on employment, skill development, self-employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, research and emerging technologies. Experts, educational institutions, industries and emerging enterprises will take part in the programme to familiarise young people with changing requirements in education and the job market.
Representatives of 17 government departments and various institutions will participate in the event. Departments including Higher Education, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Technical Education, Science and Technology, Labour, Public Health and Medical Education, Transport, AYUSH, Police and Cyber Security will provide information on schemes and initiatives relevant to young people.
The Madhya Pradesh Startup Centre and CEDMAP will also showcase programmes related to self-employment, entrepreneurship, skill development and innovation.
More than 80 exhibition halls featuring departments, institutions, universities and emerging enterprises will be set up at the venue.
The exhibitions will showcase opportunities and initiatives related to employment, training, careers, entrepreneurship, research, technology and government schemes. Universities will present their work in areas including education, innovation, research, technology, entrepreneurship, career guidance and drone technology, with a focus on skills and fields expected to be important in the future.
Emerging enterprises associated with the Madhya Pradesh Startup Centre will display their products and innovations. The showcases will allow young people to understand how ideas can be developed into products and eventually transformed into businesses.
The initiative is also aimed at encouraging participants to explore entrepreneurship and develop their own ideas into viable ventures.
Emerging technologies will be another major focus of the conclave. Sessions and displays will cover areas such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, drone technology, semiconductor technology, renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Young people will be introduced to education, training, research and employment opportunities in these sectors, which are expected to play an increasingly important role in the changing job market.
Experts and government departments will provide guidance on a wide range of subjects, including careers, skill development, mental health, healthcare, AYUSH, industry and employment, science and technology, entrepreneurship and cyber security.
The Police Department will conduct awareness activities focusing on women's safety, cyber security, traffic awareness, community policing, public safety and interaction with young people.
The conclave will also feature cultural programmes aimed at adding to the excitement around the event.
Renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and Mumbai-based musical group Kabir Cafe will perform at the event.
The CM Youth Conclave-2026 is being positioned as an initiative to give young people greater access to dialogue, guidance and opportunities. Through direct interaction with the Chief Minister and exposure to the work of departments, universities, industries and start-ups, the event aims to help young people understand emerging career paths and develop skills suited to changing requirements.
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