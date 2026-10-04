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  • /MP CM Youth Conclave 2026 to bring 20,000 young people together in Bhopal on October 6

MP CM Youth Conclave 2026 to bring 20,000 young people together in Bhopal on October 6

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will interact directly with the participating youth during the event, which is being organised by the Department of Higher Education.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
MP CM Youth Conclave 2026 to bring 20,000 young people together in Bhopal on October 6

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MP CM Youth Conclave 2026 to bring 20,000 young people together in Bhopal on October 6
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