In a first-of-its-kind move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's son, Dr. Abhimanyu Yadav, chose a mass wedding over a private celebration. He married Dr. Ishita Patel alongside 21 other couples in Sanwara Khedi, Ujjain.

This wasn't your typical high-profile political wedding. No lavish mandaps. No celebrity performances. Just 22 couples, equal blessings, and a powerful message about social harmony and simplicity.

Prominent People Attend Ceremony

The guest list, however, was anything but simple. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Durga Das Uikey, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri all graced the event, turning a mass wedding into a statement on cultural values.

Baba Ramdev Conducts Ceremony, Blesses All Couples Equally

Baba Ramdev himself conducted the ceremony, blessing all 22 couples equally. Hindu preacher Dhirendra Shastri praised the initiative, saying, "Such mass, low-cost wedding ceremonies should be promoted. This event embodied the message of the Bhagavad Gita and displayed social harmony beyond discrimination."

CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Gratitude

CM Mohan Yadav took to X to express gratitude, saying: "By the boundless grace of Baba Mahakal and Lord Shri Gopal Krishna, our son Dr. Abhimanyu and Dr. Ishita, along with 21 newlywed couples, were united in sacred matrimony. This occasion embodies the triveni of Sanatan culture, social harmony, and equality."