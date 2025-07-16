MP: Congress Shares Social Media Post Comparing 'Namaz' And 'Kanwar Yatra', Sparks Political Row

BHOPAL: A photograph with title "Ek Desh Do Kanoon" (one nation two laws) was shared from the Congress' official social media account -- 'With Congress' -- that has sparked a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress' social media post has two photographs - one that shows Kanwar Yatra, while another part shows people from the Muslim community offering 'namaz' (prayer) on the roadside.

The background of Kanwar Yatra has a saffron background, while the portion of the photograph showing Muslims offering namaz has green background, and a policeman is kicking one of the Muslims offering namaz on the roadside. The photograph showing Muslims offering namaz is from New Delhi as the background (signboard showing direction on road) also mentioned Tis Hazari.

This alleged controversial photograph initially shared from the Congress' social media account was also shared by veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. The BJP missed no opportunity to target Digvijaya Singh, accusing him of being "anti-Hindu". Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang was quick to respond on this issue.

He hit out at Digvijaya Singh, alleging that the Congress leader has often questioned Hindu religion and festivals. In a video message, Minister Sarang called Digvijaya Singh a 'Maulana', and said the veteran Congress leader was the originator of word "Hindu Aatankwad". The Minister alleged that Digvijaya Singh wants to create a controversy over the Kanwar Yatra undertaken by the Hindus across the state.

"Digvijaya Singh is one who has always targeted Hindu religion and festivals. He has shown his affection for Pakistan and a particular community, which is why he is known as Maulana Digvijaya Singh," Sarang said. The BJP leader also said that Digvijaya Singh has disrespected the holy Kanwar Yatra, and he should apologies for his controversial social media post. Digvijaya Singh was yet to make any comment on the BJP's allegation.