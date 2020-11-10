हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MP bypoll election results

MP Election Result 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia averts embarassment, BJP ministers take lead

This bye-election is crucial not just for the ruling Shivraj Singh Chauhan government but for Congress as well. 

MP Election Result 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia averts embarassment, BJP ministers take lead
File photo

Bhopal: The results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls are awaited Tuesday (November 10, 2020) for 28 assembly seats. This bye-election is crucial not just for the ruling Shivraj Singh Chauhan government but for Congress as well. 

For the Shivraj government to remain in power to the 230-member assembly they will have to win at least nine seats, while the Congress will have to win all 28 seats to return to power.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading in more than 14 seats. In such a situation, Kamal Nath's dream of returning to power in Madhya Pradesh seems to be dashed.

MP Bypoll results 2020 Live

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been seen leading the charge for BJP in the state against his former party. Scindia quit the Congress in March 2020 and joined the BJP along with 22 Congress MLAs also left the Kamal Nath government.

Live TV

The resignation of the MLAs had brought the Kamal Nath government to a minority and Chauhan had became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

The victory was attributed to of Scindia and his supporter MLAs and subsequently 11 became ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government. 

Tags:
MP bypoll election resultsMadhya Pradesh Bye-election resultsMP bypoll results 2020MP Bye-Election winnersMP by election seatsBJP MP by election resultCongress Mp by election results
Next
Story

FIR lodged against Goa professor for comparing women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Bihar assembly elections: Bihar's 'blessings' to Tejashwi?