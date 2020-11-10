MP Election Result 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia averts embarassment, BJP ministers take lead

Bhopal: The results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls are awaited Tuesday (November 10, 2020) for 28 assembly seats. This bye-election is crucial not just for the ruling Shivraj Singh Chauhan government but for Congress as well.

For the Shivraj government to remain in power to the 230-member assembly they will have to win at least nine seats, while the Congress will have to win all 28 seats to return to power.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading in more than 14 seats. In such a situation, Kamal Nath's dream of returning to power in Madhya Pradesh seems to be dashed.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been seen leading the charge for BJP in the state against his former party. Scindia quit the Congress in March 2020 and joined the BJP along with 22 Congress MLAs also left the Kamal Nath government.

The resignation of the MLAs had brought the Kamal Nath government to a minority and Chauhan had became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

The victory was attributed to of Scindia and his supporter MLAs and subsequently 11 became ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government.