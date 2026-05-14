MP govt issues show cause notice to newly appointed Textbook Corporation chief over massive vehicle rally

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken cognisance of the media reports which showed a massive vehicle rally by the newly appointed Textbook Corporation chief Saubhagya Singh. The action comes after a video of Singh went viral on social media in which he led a rally of over 200 vehicles to his office after being appointed to the Chairman post. His act, in sharp contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to curb fuel usage, drew attention from opposition parties and social media users. Following the outrage, the Chief Minister’s office has issues a show cause notice to Singh while putting some curbs on his official duties.

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“It has come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office that you were recently appointed as the Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation and organised a large vehicle rally at the time of assuming charge of your office. This rally reportedly included around 200 vehicles. This act appears to be a display and serious violation of administrative guidelines and discipline,” reads the notice.

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The notice said that the organisation of such a vehicle rally is not only an improper use of public/national resources, but it also indicates a lack of understanding of your responsibility towards a post of national importance and public duty.

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The Chief Minister’s office said that it has been decided that until a written explanation is received and a final decision is taken, certain restrictions will remain in place on him. The restrictions include:

* Entry into the office or premises of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation is prohibited.

* Use of any facility, vehicle, staff, or office resources of the corporation is prohibited.

* Participation in or chairing of any meetings of the corporation is prohibited.

* Participation in any administrative or financial decision-making or signing of any documents is prohibited.

* Issuing instructions to any employee of the corporation or approving any important orders is prohibited.

The chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation reached Bhopal with a convoy of 700 vehicles.



Do those vehicles run on water? Common people are being made to suffer while BJP leaders are enjoying themselves. pic.twitter.com/3suke92NK8 — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 12, 2026

Notably, this is not the only case from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has also removed its Bhind district president of Kisan Morcha, Sajjan Singh Yadav, after he allegedly led a convoy of more than 100 vehicles during a welcome rally from Gwalior to Bhind, saying the act went against PM Modi’s appeal for fuel and energy conservation.

Interestingly, Sajjan Singh Yadav used a long convoy of vehicles from Bhind to Bhopal even as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other ministers have already reduced the number of vehicles in their convoys in the state to support the Prime Minister’s call.