MP Hanuman Beniwal tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive in Delhi, negative in Jaipur: Baffled RLP chief shows reports on Twitter

In a baffling situation for Nagaur MP and national convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal on Monday his two separate reports on coronavirus COVID-19 tests show that he is both COVID-19 positive and negative.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Beniwal shared his COVID-19 test reports and asserted that while the test done in the national capital shows him as infected with COVID-19, the other test done in Rajasthan's Jaipur show him as negative for COVID-19.

The tests were done ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and a puzzled Beniwal on Twitter asked which report should be considered accurate. RLP is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate in Rajasthan.

Beniwal tweeted, “I got myself tested for COVID-19 on the Lok Sabha premises that came out positive. After that, I got the coronavirus test done in Jaipur's SMS hospital, where the result came out negative. I am sharing both the reports with you, which report should be considered accurate?”

The MP said that his test was done in Lok Sabha complex on September 11 and on September 13 he received a call from the Lok Sabha Secretariat informing that his result came out positive. He added that after that he took advice from senior doctors and gave a sample for the test at Jaipur-based SMS hospital.

Beniwal added that as per the report, which he has received, his test results came out negative. "I am completely healthy. Today my third report has come negative and according to the medical protocol I completed the duration of the required home quarantine after the first report came negative!"