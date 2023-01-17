topStoriesenglish
MP Minister washes feet of person to apologise for bad condition of road

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Monday washed the feet of a person to apologise for the bad condition of a road in Gwalior.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Gwalior: In a bid to apologise for the bad condition of a road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Monday washed the feet of a person. Talking to the news agency ANI, the  minister said, "I apologised to people for the bad condition of the road & promised to repair the road which was dug for a sewer line work."

Tomar made headlines in December after he was offered a pair of slippers by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The minister had pledged to stay barefoot over demand for road construction and got to wear slippers three months later. He was walking barefoot over the bad condition of roads in Gwalior.

Also Read: WATCH: MP minister walking barefoot over road construction demand wears slippers again, courtesy Jyotiraditya Scindia

Tomar tweeted a video where Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia can be seen offering him a pair of slippers.

Pradhuman Singh Tomar is a BJP MLA from Gwalior. He had received complaints regarding bad roads in October this year from locals and had then vowed to stay barefoot until the construction of roads. 

(With ANI inputs)

