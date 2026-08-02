/MP Pappu Yadav says attacker came with knife; accused says, ‘We only threw slippers’

New Delhi: Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, has claimed that a man entered his Delhi residence carrying a knife and tried to attack him during a press conference. However, one of the accused denied carrying any weapon and said he and his companion had only gone there to question the MP over his recent remarks and protest and threw slippers only after they were allegedly assaulted.
“We had no knife or any other weapon. We had come from Bulandshahr. There was proper security checking before we were allowed inside. We only told Pappu Yadav ji that he is a respected public representative but he was insulting our sadhus (saints) and saffron robes. We requested him to stop doing that,” Happy Sharma told ANI.
He further claimed, “Just for saying this, he (Yadav) and his supporters started beating us. The crowd brutally attacked us. I somehow managed to get out, but my friend Sumit could not. He was taken to the police station. We had no knife or any other weapon. Yes, we threw slippers later after we were beaten.”
#WATCH | Delhi | Chaos at Pappu Yadav's residence during press conference | One of the accused, Happy Sharma, says, "I am from Bulandshahr...A protest by sadhus and saints was taking place, and we had come from Bulandshahr to support them. We had seen in the news that Pappu Yadav… pic.twitter.com/J7t8VnkqAr— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026
The incident took place while Yadav was addressing reporters at his official residence. According to the news agency, a scuffle broke out after a man interrupted the press conference. Videos shared surfaced after the incident show supporters surrounding the man while police personnel tried to intervene.
The MP later alleged that the man had entered his house to kill him. “Can someone enter my house and attack me? He had come with a knife to attack me,” he said.
The Delhi Police had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of reporting.
Yadav claimed he had been receiving death threats almost every day. “People are openly saying every day, ‘Kill him, burn him, we will pay Rs 51,000,’” he alleged.
The MP also said he had tried to save the accused when his supporters were beating him. “I made every effort to save the person who was accused of attacking me while he was being beaten,” he said.
Claiming that there was a larger conspiracy behind the incident, he added, “There was a conspiracy to kill me. I survived because people who had come to meet me were there.”
He also said, “I have lodged several FIRs. I will not be scared after this incident. Whoever wants to kill me can do so.”
Supporters present at the venue also alleged that the accused had tried to attack the MP with a sharp weapon.
The confrontation began while Yadav was explaining his recent appearance in Parliament wearing saffron robes and dressed as a priest. “Sanatan is our culture. It is a way of life,” he said.
According to a PTI video, a man interrupted him and said, “You wore saffron clothes and placed the idol of Lord Ram at another person's feet. How is that showing respect?”
Yadav responded by repeatedly asking, “Who are you?”
Moments later, an object was thrown towards the MP, after which his supporters rushed in and restrained the man. Videos show supporters assaulting him while police officers present at the spot attempted to rescue him.
On July 31, Yadav arrived in Parliament dressed in saffron robes and as a priest while protesting over alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several religious leaders had criticised the protest.
On August 1, Mahant Balak Nath lodged a complaint against the MP at Kotwali police station in Varanasi.
Kashi Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal said, “The complaint relates to videos that went viral on social media in which MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is seen dressed as a saint.”
He said a case was being registered on the basis of the complaint and further legal action would follow according to the law.
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, says, "Mahant Balak Nath Ji has submitted a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The complaint concerns certain videos that went viral on social media, in which Rajesh… pic.twitter.com/Qpmcw2E4DL— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
Nath said, “Today, we have lodged an FIR against Pappu Yadav. The way he insulted Sanatan, saffron robes and saints is the reason behind this complaint.”
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | The complainant says, "We have lodged an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav today. We took this step because of the way Pappu Yadav has insulted Sanatan Dharma, the saffron attire, and the community… pic.twitter.com/k4mIzDIUuc— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.