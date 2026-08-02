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  • /MP Pappu Yadav says attacker came with knife; accused says, ‘We only threw slippers’

MP Pappu Yadav says attacker came with knife; accused says, ‘We only threw slippers’

On July 31, Yadav arrived in Parliament dressed in saffron robes and as a priest while protesting over alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several religious leaders had criticised the protest.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:13 AM IST
MP Pappu Yadav says attacker came with knife; accused says, ‘We only threw slippers’
Image Credit: (L-R) Independent MP Pappu Yadav and other Opposition MPs protest over alleged Ram Mandir donation theft at Parliament; security personnel shield an accused after an attack on the MP at his Delhi residence. (Photos: ANI)

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MP Pappu Yadav says attacker came with knife; accused says, ‘We only threw slippers’
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