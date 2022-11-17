MP PAT 2022: Madhya Pradesh PAT result DECLARED on peb.mp.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

MP PAT result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the final result of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in. MP PAT 2022 was conducted on October 15 and 16 at six cities of the state. The exam is held for admission to BSc Agriculture and allied courses at participating institutions of the state.

MP PAT result 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Final Result - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)- 2022”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Selected candidates will now have to participate in the counselling process. Schedule(s) for counselling will be published by universities and counselling committee on their websites, an official statement said. Names of the top 10 rank holders have also been announced along with results.