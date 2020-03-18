MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Ahead of the apex court hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, were on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) taken into preventive custody after they tried to go to Ramada Hotel to meet the rebel Congress MLAs who are lodged there.

According to reports, other Congress party leaders who had been taken into preventive custody are Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Kantilal Bhuria.

Digvijaya Singh, who had reached Bengaluru this morning, was stopped from going into the hotel following which he sat on a dharna there. He was then taken to the Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru and kept in preventive custody.

"I don't know where I am being taken. I should have been allowed to meet my MLAs. I am a law-abiding citizen. Sarkar bhi bachaenge aur hamare MLAs ko bhi wapas laenge, " Singh told reporters on his way to the police station.

"Singh was taken into preventive custody near the Ramada resort as he was trying to stage a protest after he was denied entry into it to meet the rebel MLAs," a police official later said.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in and around the resort in the city`s northern suburb since Sunday after the rebel Congress MLAs shifted here from another resort.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh was received by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar at the airport. Shivakumar said, "The Congress party is united and we have our own political strategy."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a plea moved by the BJP demanding a floor test in the MP state assembly as the party claimed that the incumbent Kamal Nath government has lost majority after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

When the matter comes up for hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal will appear for the Madhya Pradesh government and Abhishek Singhvi for the Speaker.