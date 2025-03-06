MP Raghav Chadha Invited To Harvard Kennedy School’s Global Leadership Program

MP Raghav Chadha has been selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) from across the globe, a distinction awarded to exceptional individuals under 40 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and a commitment to shaping a better future. Among the YGLs, a select few are chosen for the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard Kennedy School, the world’s leading institution for public policy. This exclusive program, taking place in Boston, Cambridge from March 5 to 13, 2025, brings together top politicians, policymakers, executives, and thought leaders for an intensive learning experience focused on global governance, leadership, and policy innovation.

The Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) has a long-standing reputation for developing world-class leaders in governance, diplomacy, and administration. Many of its alumni have gone on to become heads of state, senior government officials, and influential decision-makers across sectors. The Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program is specifically designed to enhance the leadership, negotiation, and strategic decision-making skills of those tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Participants engage in rigorous academic sessions, case studies, peer-to-peer learning, and discussions with Harvard’s distinguished faculty and global experts.

Learning is a lifelong journey!



I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School @Kennedy_School in Boston, USA.



As one of the youngest…

At a time when nations are grappling with challenges such as unemployment, climate change, economic volatility, energy crises, and growing social & economic inequalities, this program provides leaders with cutting-edge insights, tools, and strategies to navigate complex policy landscapes and drive impactful change. The curriculum blends theoretical knowledge with real-world applications, ensuring that participants gain both a global perspective and practical problem-solving skills.

Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Chadha said, "I am super excited to be back at school. I am honoured to be hand-picked for this prestigious program, and deeply grateful to the Harvard as well as World Economic Forum for this opportunity. This is a unique opportunity to enhance my learning in global leadership and acquire a skill set in policy-making while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance, public affairs, and public policy. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape."

Chadha also highlighted the importance of applying these learnings to India’s policy framework, stating, "I am eager to bring back valuable global perspectives to enhance policy decisions in India. The world is interconnected, and learning from top policymakers and experts will help us innovate and craft better solutions to challenges that affect not just India but the world at large."

This selection underscores Chadha’s rising prominence as a globally recognized policymaker. His contributions to governance and lawmaking, combined with his legal acumen and commitment to public service, have positioned him as a leader capable of driving meaningful policy reforms both in India and on the global stage. His participation in this program not only enriches his personal and professional growth but also strengthens India’s representation in international leadership discussions.

The World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders initiative plays a critical role in shaping the next generation of global changemakers by connecting them with transformational learning opportunities such as this program at Harvard Kennedy School. Through this experience, Chadha will enhance his strategic decision-making, leadership, and governance skills, ensuring that his contributions to policy making remain impactful, innovative, and globally informed.

As Chadha joins a select group of global leaders in Boston, Cambridge, his participation further reinforces India’s growing influence in international policymaking and governance discussions. This experience at Harvard Kennedy School will not only expand his skill set but also empower him to craft more effective, future-ready policies for India.