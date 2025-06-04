MP Road Accident: 9 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Overturns On Van In Jhabua District

New Delhi: Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district early Wednesday when a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van, killing nine people and injuring two others.

According to several media reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 am near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area while the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function. The truck lost balance while crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge through a temporary road, resulting in the devastating crash.

A police team is present at the spot. Further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story)