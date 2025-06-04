Advertisement
MP ROAD ACCIDENT

MP Road Accident: 9 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Overturns On Van In Jhabua District

 The truck lost balance while crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge through a temporary road, resulting in the devastating crash. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
MP Road Accident: 9 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Overturns On Van In Jhabua District Representational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district early Wednesday when a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van, killing nine people and injuring two others. 

According to several media reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 am near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area while the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function. The truck lost balance while crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge through a temporary road, resulting in the devastating crash. 

A police team is present at the spot. Further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK