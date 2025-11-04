MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept

MP: Madhya Pradesh Forest Department carried out a 10-day-long operation employing a helicopter and Boma technique in Shajapur, Ujjain, and adjoining regions to safely capture and relocate animals responsible for damaging farmers’ crops.

The initiative was taken as measures to protect crops from extensive losses caused by blackbucks and blue bulls in these regions, the government said on Tuesday, claiming that the first of its kind operation was carried out in the country.

Fifteen experts from South Africa’s ‘Conservation Solutions’ were also involved in training the state’s forest department team, conducting a continuous 10-day campaign, the state government said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to information, the locations were first surveyed aerially, following which strategically designed Bomas (Funnel-shaped enclosures covered with grass) were constructed at identified sites.

With the help of the helicopter, animals were gently driven into the boma enclosure, minimising fear. Once inside, the wildlife were safely transported by vehicle to sanctuaries.

"Over nearly ten days, a total of 913 wild animals, including 846 blackbucks and 67 blue bulls, were safely relocated. All blue bulls were released into Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, and blackbucks were rehomed in suitable spots within Gandhi Sagar, Kuno and Noradehi sanctuaries," the government said.

It further stated that the relocation of blue bulls and blackbucks brought tangible relief to farmers in Shajapur and surrounding regions. Incidents of crop damage caused by these animals have significantly declined, resulting in reduced financial losses for farmers.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the forest department for relocating wild animals successfully and exemplifying their commitment to service and wildlife conservation.

"This campaign is a historic step for both wildlife conservation and farmers’ safety. In Madhya Pradesh, we want to establish a balance where nature, wildlife, and farmers progress together harmoniously," Yadav said in a statement.