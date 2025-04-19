MP School Teacher Offers Alcohol To Students, Suspended After Video Goes Viral — WATCH

Katni: A government school teacher was suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district after a video of him allegedly offering liquor to his students went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday. A video surfaced on social media on Friday of Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, a teacher at the government primary school in Khirhani village under Barwara block.

Taking cognisance of the video, district collector Dilip Kumar Yadav directed the district education officer, OP Singh, to take action against the teacher, the official said. He said the video was circulated to officials of different blocks, and the teacher was later identified as Lal Naveen Pratap Singh.

The official said Singh was suspended immediately under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules on charges of misconduct, encouraging children to drink liquor and tarnishing the dignity of a teacher. The purported video shows a man offering a drink to young boys in cups in a room, and he is heard telling one of them to mix water before consuming the drink.