MP: Two Arrested For Obscene Acts On Temple Premises After Video Went Viral

Madhya Pradesh: A video from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, showing a man and woman engaging in obscene acts on the premises of the Bhais Bhuja Devi temple, has sparked outrage online and prompted swift police action. After the clip went viral, the Bajrangarh police station team traced the duo and took them into custody, registering an FIR against both.

Speaking to the media, Guna Superintendent of Police explained that the local police acted as soon as the video came to their notice. “The footage showed two individuals in a compromising position inside the temple area.

Considering the sensitivity of the location, an FIR was filed under Sections 296 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Since the matter involved religious sentiments, two dedicated teams were formed to identify the accused.

They worked through the night, checked multiple CCTV cameras and pursued every lead until the two were found,” he said.

The FIR sections invoked BNS 296 and 299 deal with public obscenity and actions that intentionally insult or hurt religious beliefs.

While Section 296 addresses obscene behaviour likely to cause public annoyance, Section 299 covers deliberate acts meant to offend religious sentiments, ensuring that public order and decency are upheld.

When asked whether the act was carried out deliberately to gain online attention, the SP said the investigation is still underway. “If such details emerge, we will share them at the appropriate time,” he added.

The incident has stirred considerable debate on social media, with many users demanding strict action against the couple.