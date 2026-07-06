/MP Waqf Board gets two Hindu members; Local muslims warn of unrest, raise Hindu temple trust issue

A major controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after the government appointed two non-Muslims to the Waqf Board. The reconstitution of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has sparked a significant controversy, with reports of intense opposition and inflammatory remarks following the induction of two Hindu members into the state body for the first time in its history. While a section of Muslims has issued threats and unrest warnings, the Waqf Board Chairman has urged restraint.
The Madhya Pradesh Department of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare recently reorganized the State Waqf Board under updated regulations. The board's membership has been standardized to 11 members, replacing the previous provision that allowed for a flexible range between seven and 14 members.
In a landmark move, the state government nominated two Hindu members to the board: Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargav from Raghogarh. Additionally, Dr. Sanwar Patel has been reappointed as the chairman of the new board.
The inclusion of Hindu members has triggered outrage among certain groups, who have questioned the rationale behind appointing individuals from another faith to an Islamic body. Critics of the move have allegedly threatened to adopt aggressive tactics, with some local voices invoking comparisons to civil unrest in Kashmir and warning of severe consequences if the decision is not reversed.
Some agitators have reportedly declared they are prepared to face imprisonment or ‘the gallows’ to oppose the decision, arguing that if Muslims are not included in Hindu temple trusts, Hindus should not be part of the Waqf Board. Critics claim this move is an initial step toward broader interference in religious affairs.
Animesh Bhargav, one of the newly appointed Hindu members, dismissed the opposition as being driven by vested interests. In a statement to Zee Media, Bhargav asserted that his appointment—and that of his colleague—was made based on legal provisions and their expertise.
"Those protesting are likely those whose 'game' in the Waqf Board is now coming to an end," Bhargav said, labelling the agitators as part of a ‘Waqf mafia’ that is threatened by transparency and legal oversight. He emphasised that the board would function strictly according to the law.
Addressing the controversy, Waqf Board Chairman Dr. Sanwar Patel issued a stern warning to those making threats. He clarified that the two Hindu members were appointed as experts, as permitted by law, to aid in the board's functioning.
"This country will be governed by the Constitution," Dr. Patel stated, advising those fueling the agitation to desist. He warned that those attempting to spread discord and challenge the law would face consequences, stressing that the new board is committed to following legal procedures.
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