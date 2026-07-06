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  • /MP Waqf Board gets two Hindu members; Local muslims warn of unrest, raise Hindu temple trust issue

MP Waqf Board gets two Hindu members; Local muslims warn of unrest, raise Hindu temple trust issue

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare recently reorganized the State Waqf Board under updated regulations. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
MP Waqf Board gets two Hindu members; Local muslims warn of unrest, raise Hindu temple trust issue

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