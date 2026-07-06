/MP Waqf Board gets two Hindu members; Local muslims warn of unrest, raise Hindu temple trust issue

A major controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after the government appointed two non-Muslims to the Waqf Board. The reconstitution of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has sparked a significant controversy, with reports of intense opposition and inflammatory remarks following the induction of two Hindu members into the state body for the first time in its history. While a section of Muslims has issued threats and unrest warnings, the Waqf Board Chairman has urged restraint.